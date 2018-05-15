Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas Now Wants to Walk Her Down the Aisle After She Contacted Him Over Staged Pictures

Top Stories
Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas Now Wants to Walk Her Down the Aisle (New Update)

Tue, 15 May 2018 at 11:48 am

Thomas Markle is now having a change of heart…he wants to fly to England to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle at her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday (May 19).

If you don’t know, Meghan‘s father was embroiled in controversy when it was discovered he staged paparazzi photos. He then suffered a heart attack, and is now back in the hospital where doctors are concerned and said his heart has been “seriously damaged.”

Thomas told TMZ that Meghan called and texted him on Monday (May 14) and said she was concerned for his health. She added that she loves him and is not upset about the staged photos.

“I hate the idea of missing one of the greatest moments in history and walking my daughter down the aisle,” Thomas said in the latest update. Thomas is trying to get doctors to release him and he’s willing to “risk his health and fly to England” to be at Meghan‘s wedding. “Of course I’d walk her down the aisle. This is a historic moment. I’d like to be a part of history.”
