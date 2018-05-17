Top Stories
'Deadpool 2' End Credits Scene Explained - Spoilers Included!

'Deadpool 2' End Credits Scene Explained - Spoilers Included!

'Grey Anatomy' Spoilers: What Happened to April &amp; Arizona?

'Grey Anatomy' Spoilers: What Happened to April & Arizona?

Kristen Stewart Goes for Edgy Look at Latest 'Cannes' Premiere!

Kristen Stewart Goes for Edgy Look at Latest 'Cannes' Premiere!

Thu, 17 May 2018 at 11:45 pm

Becca Kufrin Joins 'The Bachelor' Alums at Slot Machine Unveiling in Las Vegas!

Becca Kufrin Joins 'The Bachelor' Alums at Slot Machine Unveiling in Las Vegas!

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette alums pose together at the unveiling of the reality show’s new slot machine on Thursday (May 17) at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

Stepping out for the unveiling included Jake Pavelka, Ben Higgins, Ashley Iaconetti, Nick Viall, and Becca Kufrin.

While they were in Vegas, Ben and Nick were spotted hanging out at the MGM Grand’s pool before grabbing dinner at Vegas hotspot the China Tang restaurant.

Becca‘s season of The Bachelorette premieres on Monday, May 28 on ABC.

15+ pictures inside of the Bachelor alum out in Vegas…
Just Jared on Facebook
becca kufrin joins bachelor alum at slot machine unveiling 01
becca kufrin joins bachelor alum at slot machine unveiling 02
becca kufrin joins bachelor alum at slot machine unveiling 03
becca kufrin joins bachelor alum at slot machine unveiling 04
becca kufrin joins bachelor alum at slot machine unveiling 05
becca kufrin joins bachelor alum at slot machine unveiling 06
becca kufrin joins bachelor alum at slot machine unveiling 07
becca kufrin joins bachelor alum at slot machine unveiling 08
becca kufrin joins bachelor alum at slot machine unveiling 09
becca kufrin joins bachelor alum at slot machine unveiling 10
becca kufrin joins bachelor alum at slot machine unveiling 11
becca kufrin joins bachelor alum at slot machine unveiling 12
becca kufrin joins bachelor alum at slot machine unveiling 13
becca kufrin joins bachelor alum at slot machine unveiling 14
becca kufrin joins bachelor alum at slot machine unveiling 15
becca kufrin joins bachelor alum at slot machine unveiling 16
becca kufrin joins bachelor alum at slot machine unveiling 17
becca kufrin joins bachelor alum at slot machine unveiling 18
becca kufrin joins bachelor alum at slot machine unveiling 19

Photos: WENN, MGM Grand
Posted to: Ashley Iaconetti, Becca Kufrin, Ben Higgins, Jake Pavelka, Nick Viall, The Bachelor, The Bachelorette

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meghan Markle's mom jets off to London ahead of Royal Wedding! - TMZ
  • Stephen Amell takes his daughter to see Frozen on Broadway - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian is getting slammed over this deleted Instagram post - TooFab
  • Robert De Niro will be honored at the 2018 Carousel Hope Ball - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is marriage on the horizon for his pop singer? - Just Jared Jr