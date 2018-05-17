Becca Kufrin Joins 'The Bachelor' Alums at Slot Machine Unveiling in Las Vegas!

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette alums pose together at the unveiling of the reality show’s new slot machine on Thursday (May 17) at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

Stepping out for the unveiling included Jake Pavelka, Ben Higgins, Ashley Iaconetti, Nick Viall, and Becca Kufrin.

While they were in Vegas, Ben and Nick were spotted hanging out at the MGM Grand’s pool before grabbing dinner at Vegas hotspot the China Tang restaurant.

Becca‘s season of The Bachelorette premieres on Monday, May 28 on ABC.

15+ pictures inside of the Bachelor alum out in Vegas…