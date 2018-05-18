Shawn Mendes & John Mayer Premiere 'Where Were You in the Morning?' at Apple Music Show
Shawn Mendes and his good friend John Mayer team up to perform Shawn‘s new single “Where Were You in the Morning?”
The 19-year-old “In My Blood” singer and the 40-year-old “New Light” crooner took the stage at the Apple Music Presents: Shawn Mendes, One Night Only event on Thursday night (May 17) at the Ford Theatres in Hollywood.
At the show, Shawn performed songs from his upcoming self-titled album – set to drop next Friday – before John surprised fans for the new single premiere.
The event was streamed live around the world and is now available to watch in full on Apple Music.
Watch a clip below!
Shawn Mendes – ‘Where Were You in the Morning?’ ft. John Mayer (LIVE Premiere)
