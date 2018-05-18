Top Stories
Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle's Wedding Rehearsal Photos!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding Rehearsal Photos!

'Deadpool 2' End Credits Scene Explained - Spoilers Included!

'Deadpool 2' End Credits Scene Explained - Spoilers Included!

'Grey Anatomy' Spoilers: What Happened to April &amp; Arizona?

'Grey Anatomy' Spoilers: What Happened to April & Arizona?

Will John Cena &amp; Nikki Bella Get Back Together? She Speaks Out...

Will John Cena & Nikki Bella Get Back Together? She Speaks Out...

Fri, 18 May 2018 at 1:19 pm

Shawn Mendes & John Mayer Premiere 'Where Were You in the Morning?' at Apple Music Show

Shawn Mendes & John Mayer Premiere 'Where Were You in the Morning?' at Apple Music Show

Shawn Mendes and his good friend John Mayer team up to perform Shawn‘s new single “Where Were You in the Morning?

The 19-year-old “In My Blood” singer and the 40-year-old “New Light” crooner took the stage at the Apple Music Presents: Shawn Mendes, One Night Only event on Thursday night (May 17) at the Ford Theatres in Hollywood.

At the show, Shawn performed songs from his upcoming self-titled album – set to drop next Friday – before John surprised fans for the new single premiere.

The event was streamed live around the world and is now available to watch in full on Apple Music.

Watch a clip below!


Shawn Mendes – ‘Where Were You in the Morning?’ ft. John Mayer (LIVE Premiere)

10+ pictures inside of Shawn Mendes and John Mayer at the event…

Just Jared on Facebook
shawn mendes and john mayer premiere where were you in the morning at apple music show 01
shawn mendes and john mayer premiere where were you in the morning at apple music show 02
shawn mendes and john mayer premiere where were you in the morning at apple music show 03
shawn mendes and john mayer premiere where were you in the morning at apple music show 04
shawn mendes and john mayer premiere where were you in the morning at apple music show 05
shawn mendes and john mayer premiere where were you in the morning at apple music show 06
shawn mendes and john mayer premiere where were you in the morning at apple music show 07
shawn mendes and john mayer premiere where were you in the morning at apple music show 08
shawn mendes and john mayer premiere where were you in the morning at apple music show 09
shawn mendes and john mayer premiere where were you in the morning at apple music show 10
shawn mendes and john mayer premiere where were you in the morning at apple music show 11
shawn mendes and john mayer premiere where were you in the morning at apple music show 12

Photos: Apple Music
Posted to: John Mayer, Shawn Mendes

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meek Mill is scheduled to make a visit at the White House - TMZ
  • Get the latest scoop on 13 Reasons Why season 2 - Just Jared Jr
  • The Laurel vs. Yanny debate has made its way to late night TV - TooFab
  • If you have $5 million, you can buy Tom Petty's former house - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron is getting ready to say goodbye to The Descendants - Just Jared Jr