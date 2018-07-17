'Jagged Little Pill' Musical Breaks Records in Pre-Broadway Run

The new musical Jagged Little Pill, featuring the music of Alanis Morissette, just wrapped its pre-Broadway run in Massachusetts and it broke records!

The show features a completely new story from Diablo Cody and inspired by Alanis‘ music. The show starred Elizabeth Stanley, Sean Allan Krill, Derek Klena, Celia Gooding, Lauren Patten, and Kathryn Gallagher.

The show ran for 79 sold-out performances at American Repertory Theater’s Loeb Drama Center in Cambridge, the longest run of any A.R.T. production.

Fans from all 50 states and 26 countries traveled to see the show and the audiences gave a standing ovation every single performance for Lauren‘s rendition of “You Oughta Know.”