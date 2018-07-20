Taylor Swift Pairs Leopard-Print Miniskirt With Lace Top Ahead of First 'Reputation' Stop in New Jersey

Taylor Swift keeps it chic before her first Reputation Tour concert in New Jersey!

The 28-year-old “Delicate” singer was spotted leaving her apartment on Friday (July 20) in New York City.

She rocked a leopard-print miniskirt with a matching backpack and a black lace top over a black and gold crop top.

Taylor finished off her look with black studded heels, a trendy pair of sunglasses, her signature red lipstick, a circular necklace, and a side braid tied with a purple ribbon.

Taylor will take the stage in East Rutherford tonight as well as the next two nights before heading to Foxborough, Mass.

