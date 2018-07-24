Top Stories
Demi Lovato Rushed to Hospital for Apparent Overdose - Report

Demi Lovato Rushed to Hospital for Apparent Overdose - Report

Luke Evans Shows Off His Shirtless Body In the Pool with Victor Turpin

Luke Evans Shows Off His Shirtless Body In the Pool with Victor Turpin

Lindsay Lohan Threatens to Fire Her Nightclub Servers Over Their Shoes

Lindsay Lohan Threatens to Fire Her Nightclub Servers Over Their Shoes

Find Out What Happened to Beyonce &amp; Jay-Z When They Left This Restaurant in Italy!

Find Out What Happened to Beyonce & Jay-Z When They Left This Restaurant in Italy!

Tue, 24 July 2018 at 8:29 pm

Lily James & Boyfriend Matt Smith Flaunt PDA at Lunch in London!

Lily James & Boyfriend Matt Smith Flaunt PDA at Lunch in London!

Lily James sits on her longtime boyfriend Matt Smith‘s lap while grabbing a bite to eat at Pizza East on Monday afternoon (July 23) in London, England.

The 29-year-old actress was spotted cooling off with a drink while Matt, 35, ate a meal. They shared some cute PDA while sitting at the table.

Lily attended a charity screening of her movie Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again that morning and she was seen snapping photos with fans outside of the theater.

The movie opened up at the weekend box office at number two with nearly $35 million.

60+ pictures inside of Lily James and Matt Smith flaunting PDA at lunch…

Just Jared on Facebook
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 01
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 02
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 03
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 04
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 05
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 06
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 07
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 08
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 09
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 10
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 11
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 12
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 13
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 14
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 15
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 16
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 17
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 18
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 19
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 20
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 21
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 22
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 23
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 24
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 25
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 26
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 27
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 28
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 29
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 30
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 31
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 32
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 33
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 34
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 35
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 36
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 37
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 38
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 39
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 40
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 41
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 42
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 43
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 44
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 45
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 46
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 47
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 48
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 49
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 50
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 51
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 52
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 53
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 54
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 55
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 56
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 57
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 58
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 59
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 60
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 61
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 62
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 63
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 64
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 65
lily james boyfriend matt smith flaunt pda london 66

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Lily James, Matt Smith

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z got a standing ovation while leaving dinner - TMZ
  • So You Think You Can Dance just revealed their top 5 women - Just Jared Jr
  • Mac Miller is speaking out about ex Ariana Grande's engagement - TooFab
  • Robert De Niro is in talks to join Joaquin Phoenix in the Joker movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Bella Thorne is a chained mermaid in a new PETA ad - Just Jared Jr