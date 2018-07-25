Top Stories
Princess Beatrice's Secret Instagram Account Revealed!

Princess Beatrice's Secret Instagram Account Revealed!

Brad Pitt Sticks His Tongue Out Between Takes for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Brad Pitt Sticks His Tongue Out Between Takes for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Camila Cabello &amp; Boyfriend Matthew Hussey Have a Date Night -- See the Photos!

Camila Cabello & Boyfriend Matthew Hussey Have a Date Night -- See the Photos!

Wed, 25 July 2018 at 6:14 pm

Naya Rivera Performs Her Ex Big Sean's 'IDFWU' on 'Lip Sync Battle' - Watch a Preview!

Naya Rivera Performs Her Ex Big Sean's 'IDFWU' on 'Lip Sync Battle' - Watch a Preview!

Naya Rivera is taking on her ex Big Sean‘s hit “I Don’t F–k With You”!

The 31-year-old Glee star performed the track during an upcoming episode of Lip Sync Battle against 38-year-old Get Out actor and comedian Lil Rel Howery, which airs on Thursday (July 26).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Naya Rivera

If you didn’t know, Sean‘s diss track was inspired by Naya.

“You took me by surprise on that one,” Lil Rel admitted after her performance.

Watch a sneak peek of her performance below!
Just Jared on Facebook
naya rivera lip sync battle 2018 00
naya rivera lip sync battle 2018 01
naya rivera lip sync battle 2018 02
naya rivera lip sync battle 2018 03
naya rivera lip sync battle 2018 04
naya rivera lip sync battle 2018 05

Photos: Paramount Network / Lip Sync Battle
Posted to: Big Sean, Lil Rel Howery, Naya Rivera

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z got a standing ovation while leaving dinner - TMZ
  • So You Think You Can Dance just revealed their top 5 women - Just Jared Jr
  • Mac Miller is speaking out about ex Ariana Grande's engagement - TooFab
  • Robert De Niro is in talks to join Joaquin Phoenix in the Joker movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Bella Thorne is a chained mermaid in a new PETA ad - Just Jared Jr