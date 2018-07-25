Naya Rivera Performs Her Ex Big Sean's 'IDFWU' on 'Lip Sync Battle' - Watch a Preview!

Naya Rivera is taking on her ex Big Sean‘s hit “I Don’t F–k With You”!

The 31-year-old Glee star performed the track during an upcoming episode of Lip Sync Battle against 38-year-old Get Out actor and comedian Lil Rel Howery, which airs on Thursday (July 26).

If you didn’t know, Sean‘s diss track was inspired by Naya.

“You took me by surprise on that one,” Lil Rel admitted after her performance.

Watch a sneak peek of her performance below!