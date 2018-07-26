Jonathan Rhys Meyers Proudly Rocks $110 Suit on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'

Jonathan Rhys Meyers kept it dapper and affordable by wearing a $110 suit during his appearance on today’s (July 25) on Live with Kelly and Ryan!

“Yeah, I don’t like to spend too much money on suits and clothes because I have a 19-month-old boy [Wolf] and that’s where all the money goes, the 40-year-old actor told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. “I just buy my suits off the rack.”

Jonathan also talked about his latest film Damascus Cover, where he plays a spy who navigates the precarious terrain of love and survival during an undercover mission in Syria.

“It dives into the reality of the costs of the job that has consequences for everybody all over the world,” Jonathan said about the flick – Watch below!



