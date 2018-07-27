Luke Evans & Victor Turpin Eat Dinner with Friends in Italy

Top Stories
Fri, 27 July 2018 at 12:08 am

Luke Evans and Victor Turpin chat with a friend after having dinner on Thursday night (July 26) in Portofino, Italy.

The guys, who have been rumored to be dating since the beginning of the year, were joined by Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams and another male friend for the meal.

Luke is currently in town while shooting his upcoming movie Murder Mystery with co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler.

Earlier in the week, Luke and Victor were spotted showing off their muscular bodies while going for a swim.
