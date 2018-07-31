Chris Carmack Joins 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 15 in Major Role!

Chris Carmack just landed a major role in the upcoming 15th season of the hit ABC series Grey’s Anatomy!

The 37-year-old actor will be playing “an orthopedic surgeon who comes to work at Grey Sloan Memorial and is known as an ‘Ortho God,’” according to Deadline.

No other details about the character are known at this time, but Chris will have a major recurring role throughout the season.

Chris previously starred in the ABC series Nashville, which moved to CMT for its final two seasons. You might also recognize him from NCIS, Desperate Housewives, Smallville, and The O.C.