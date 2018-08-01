Jonah Hill & Girlfriend Gianna Santos Show Off Some PDA in NYC!

Jonah Hill gives his new girlfriend Gianna Santos a sweet kiss on the cheek as they step out on Monday afternoon (July 30) in New York City.

The 34-year-old Oscar-nominated kept things cool in a leather hat, pineapple-printed shirt, and jeans while his girlfriend wore a black T-shirt and jeans as they were spotted out on a stroll after grabbing lunch at Bar Pitti.

The day before, the first teaser for Jonah‘s new show Maniac was released!

The limited series – which also stars Emma Stone and Justin Theroux – will debut on Netflix on September 21.