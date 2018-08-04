Khloe Kardashian Hosts a Workout Class in Seattle for Good American Activewear Launch

Khloe Kardashian attends a workout class to celebrate the launch of the Good American Activewear line on Friday (August 3) at Nordstrom in Seattle, Wash.

The 34-year-old reality star was joined at the event by Good American co-founder Emma Grede.

The class was led by Khloe‘s longtime trainer Gunnar Peterson and members of the Good American Good Squad.

Since giving birth to daughter True in April, Khloe has dropped 33 pounds, though she doesn’t have any weight loss goals she’s trying to achieve yet. “I don’t have like a, ‘oh I have to lose twenty pounds in ten days,’ I don’t think like that at all,” she told E! News.