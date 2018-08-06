Fran Drescher Reunites with 'The Nanny' Co-Star Renee Taylor!

The Fines have reunited!

Fran Drescher stopped by her former The Nanny co-star Renee Taylor‘s performance of My Life On a Diet on Sunday night (August 5) at the Theatre at St. Clement’s Church in New York City.

Fran and Renee starred as the mother-daughter duo on The Nanny from 1993 to 1999.

Before the show, Fran took to Instagram to share a selfie while posing with a playbill of the show.

My Life on a Diet will be running on Broadway through September 3rd.