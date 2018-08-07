Chris Pratt's 'Cowboy Ninja Viking' Movie Delayed Indefinitely

The upcoming movie Cowboy Ninja Viking, starring Chris Pratt and Priyanka Chopra, has been removed from Universal Pictures’ release schedule.

The film, based on a popular graphic novel, was set to be released on June 28, 2019.

Despite the delay, the movie is still on track to be made, but “the studio delayed the film rather than rushing it out to make the June 28 deadline,” according to Variety.

Chris, Priyanka, and director Michelle MacLaren are all still on board. The movie will get a new release date at a later time.