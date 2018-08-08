Top Stories
Carrie Underwood Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Mike Fisher!

Carrie Underwood Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Mike Fisher!

James Corden Reveals Why Kanye West Hasn't Done Carpool Karaoke Yet &amp; It Has to Do with $45,000!

James Corden Reveals Why Kanye West Hasn't Done Carpool Karaoke Yet & It Has to Do with $45,000!

Leonardo DiCaprio &amp; Girlfriend Camila Morrone Go Snorkeling on Italian Vacation Together!

Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Go Snorkeling on Italian Vacation Together!

Is Everything Okay with Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin?

Is Everything Okay with Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin?

Wed, 08 August 2018 at 11:00 am

Bachelorette's Leo Dottavio Under Investigation By Universal for Sexual Harassment

Bachelorette's Leo Dottavio Under Investigation By Universal for Sexual Harassment
  • A Bachelorette contestant is under investigation for sexual harassment – TMZ
  • The top acts for America’s Got Talent revealed – Just Jared Jr
  • Meet the leading lady of Crazy Rich AsiansLainey Gossip
  • Find out why Jimmy Kimmel is slamming TrumpTooFab
  • Find out who is returning for American Horror Story: ApocalypseMTV
  • Here’s everything you need to know about Lady Gaga‘s Vegas residency – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Leo Dottavio, Newsies, The Bachelorette

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Colton Underwood weighs in on who he thinks should be the next Bachelor - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens is teasing her new music project - Just Jared Jr
  • Rob Kardashian just shared a rare photo of 20-month-old daughter Dream - TooFab
  • The Swedish Royal Family is moving to Florida - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This CW star is getting married - Just Jared Jr