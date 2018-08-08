Top Stories
Wed, 08 August 2018 at 12:46 pm

Caleb & Cody Walker Premiere 'I Am Paul Walker' Documentary in WeHo!

Caleb & Cody Walker Premiere 'I Am Paul Walker' Documentary in WeHo!

Caleb and Cody Walker flash a big smile together while hitting the carpet at the Paramount Network World Premiere of I Am Paul Walker held at The London West Hollywood on Tuesday (August 7) in West Hollywood.

Caleb, 40, was accompanied by his wife Stephanie Branch while Cody, 30, was accompanied by his wife Felicia Knox, as well as director Adrian Buitenhuis and producer Derik Murray.

The upcoming documentary “chronicles the charismatic and massively popular movie star whose life was tragically cut short in a car accident that devastated his fans, family, and friends,” and celebrates the life of the beloved actor and humanitarian.

In the film, Paul‘s family opens up for the first time to share untold stories and never-before-seen family footage.

The movie airs on August 11 at 9 ET/PT on Paramount Network – Watch the trailer here!
Credit: Jesse Grant; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Caleb Walker, Cody Walker, Paul Walker

