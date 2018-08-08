Top Stories
Wed, 08 August 2018 at 9:00 am

Kris Jenner Sparks Engagement Rumors By Choosing to Eat a Cricket Over Answering Question About Corey Gamble!

Kris Jenner Sparks Engagement Rumors By Choosing to Eat a Cricket Over Answering Question About Corey Gamble!

Kris Jenner plays a game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts on The Late Late Show on Tuesday (August 7), and she was asked some juicy questions!

The premise of the game is you either answer a juicy question, or you consume something disgusting (like sardine smoothie or cow tongue.)

“You’re the executive producer of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. If you had to cut one of your daughters from the show, who would it be and why?” James asked Kris at one point.

Kris then opted to drink a sardine smoothie instead of answering!

“I’m not going to turn on one of my girls! Those are my babies….Trust me, they wouldn’t have understood! I couldn’t have gone home. I’d have to go to another city!” Kris said.

Later, James asked Kris, “Kris, you’ve been spotted wearing a massive diamond ring on your wedding finger. Are you and Corey Gamble engaged?”

“No!” Kris said. “I’m not going to answer!…This isn’t the ring,” she added about the ring she was wearing.

“But there is a ring!” James said, and then Kris took a bite of cricket.
Photos: CBS
