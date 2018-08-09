Ryan Seacrest Calls 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' His 'Proud' Contribution To The World

Ryan Seacrest stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (August 8) and dished about his role as executive producer of Keeping Up with the Kardashians being his “proud” contribution to the world.

“Larry King had a dinner one night, and he had foreign leaders over, Sidney Poitier and all these important people, and Larry’s like, ‘And what we’ll do is, we’ll go around the table and everybody talk about what they have contributed,” Ryan recalled. “So I say, ‘Have any of you guys heard of the Kardashians? … Well, I helped create that.’”

“That’s my contribution. And I’m proud,” Ryan added.

Ryan also chatted about the shaming he got from social media after posting footage of himself doing Drake‘s “In My Feelings” Challenge, and teamed up with The Roots‘ Tarik Trotter for a game of Catchphrase with Jimmy and Andy Cohen – Watch after the cut!



