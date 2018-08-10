Top Stories
Nicki Minaj Calls Out DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, 50 Cent & More in 'Barbie Dreams' - Read the Lyrics!

Here's Why Demi Lovato Temporarily Left Rehab

Fri, 10 August 2018 at 8:28 pm

Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz Couple Up at Unicef Summer Gala

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz stepped out for a good cause!

The couple hit the red carpet at the Unicef Summer Gala on Friday night (August 10) at at Villa Violina in Porto Cervo, Italy.

The couple were also joined at the event by Emily Ratajkowski, Nicole Scherzinger, Sofia Carson, Ricky Martin and his husband Jwan Yosef.

Other attendees included Michelle Rodriguez, Rita Ora, Shanina Shaik, Jordan Barrett, Jasmine Sanders and Jasmine Tookes.

During the evening Ricky, Rita, and Sofia all took to the stage to perform.

The event, which was presented by Luisaviaroma, helped to raise money to provide care and protection to the world’s most vulnerable children.

FYI: Emily is wearing Oscar de la Renta.

Photos: Getty
