'Stranger Things' Kids Goof Off on Set In Between Scenes!

Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Enjoy a Friday Night Dinner Date!

Dan Reynolds Shows Off Eight Pack During Imagine Dragons Show

Kanye West Is Getting Offers from Porn Companies

Sat, 11 August 2018 at 2:58 pm

Sam Smith Caught Saying 'I Don't Like Michael Jackson'

Sam Smith may have found himself in a sticky situation.

While hanging out with pal Adam Lambert on a boat, the 26-year-old “Stay With Me” singer was caught saying he doesn’t “like Michael Jackson” – and fans are not happy about it.

In the video that has now been deleted, Adam shows off the view from the ocean while recording Sam saying, “I don’t like Michael Jackson, but this is a good song.”

Fans quickly took to social media to slam Sam saying that he should have “some respect” for the late King of Pop. Others defended him saying that he’s allowed to have his own opinion.

Sam hasn’t publicly addressed the situation yet.

You can check out the video here.
