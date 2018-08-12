Anna Kendrick Tells Ryan Reynolds to 'Stay In Your Lane' after Teen Choice Award Win - Watch Now!

Anna Kendrick shows off her legs on the pink carpet at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 12) in Inglewood, Calif.

The 33-year-old actress, who just celebrated her birthday a few days prior, was a double winner at the awards.

Anna won both awards she was nominated for – Choice Movie Actress: Comedy for Pitch Perfect 3, and Choice Twit.

In her acceptance speech, Anna was a bit perplexed and had a few choice words for Ryan Reynolds, who she beat in the Choice Twit category.

“In your face Ryan. I beat you. Stay in your lane!” she joked. Watch below!