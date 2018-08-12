Top Stories
Teen Choice Awards 2018 - Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz Pack on the PDA While Awaiting Their Plane in Italy!

Ricky Martin & Husband Jwan Yosef Enjoy a Shirtless Day at Sea in Italy!

Kanye West Is Getting Offers from Porn Companies

Anna Kendrick Tells Ryan Reynolds to 'Stay In Your Lane' after Teen Choice Award Win - Watch Now!

Anna Kendrick shows off her legs on the pink carpet at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards held at The Forum on Sunday (August 12) in Inglewood, Calif.

The 33-year-old actress, who just celebrated her birthday a few days prior, was a double winner at the awards.

Anna won both awards she was nominated for – Choice Movie Actress: Comedy for Pitch Perfect 3, and Choice Twit.

In her acceptance speech, Anna was a bit perplexed and had a few choice words for Ryan Reynolds, who she beat in the Choice Twit category.

“In your face Ryan. I beat you. Stay in your lane!” she joked. Watch below!
