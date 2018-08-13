Top Stories
Chris Hardwick Tears Up During 'Talking Dead' Return, EP & Other Staff Quit

Idris Elba Seemingly Responds to James Bond Rumors

Teen Choice Awards 2018 - Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

We Hope Everything Is Okay with Honey Boo Boo!

Mon, 13 August 2018 at 11:28 am

Joe Alwyn Switches His Instagram Account From Private to Public!

Joe Alwyn has officially made his Instagram account public!

The 27-year-old actor, who is starring in a few upcoming movies like Mary Queen of Scots, Boy Erased, and more, made the switch from private to public over the weekend and you can follow him @joe.alwyn.

If you don’t know, Joe has been dating superstar Taylor Swift for over a year now, and the public Instagram did reveal a cute Taylor connection.

On May 7, Taylor posted a photo of herself in front of a giant cactus, and on May 8, it look like Joe posted a photo of him posed in front of that exact same cactus.

Click inside to see the pics…

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

A post shared by Joe Alwyn (@joe.alwyn) on

