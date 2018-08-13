Top Stories
Chris Hardwick Tears Up During 'Talking Dead' Return, EP & Other Staff Quit

Paris Jackson Opens Up About Her Surgery for Abscess 'Almost the Size of a Golf Ball'

Teen Choice Awards 2018 - Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Lindsay Lohan Apologizes for #MeToo Comments

Mon, 13 August 2018 at 5:00 am

Magic Johnson & Samuel L. Jackson Relax on a Yacht in Italy

Magic Johnson & Samuel L. Jackson Relax on a Yacht in Italy

Magic Johnson and Samuel L. Jackson spend some time together on vacation!

The 58-year-old retired professional basketball player and the 69-year-old Hitman’s Bodyguard actor were spotted lounging on a boat on Sunday (August 12) in Portofino, Italy.

They were joined by their wives, Cookie Johnson and LaTanya Richardson, respectively, and some friends.

Magic donned a white and yellow Los Angeles Lakers shirt while grabbing some food, and Samuel wore a green Adidas shirt while checking out the view with a pair of binoculars.

Later, they went ashore for dinner. Magic stopped to take photos with some local fans, while Samuel escorted LaTanya to the restaurant.

“Found this setup on the upper deck & couldn’t for the life of me figure out what this had to do with my plan to do absolutely nothing today,” Samuel captioned the Instagram slideshow below that same day. “Maybe If I go back downstairs & look at where I am, I can forget it’s even here…. yeah, that sounds like a plan. #nyachtdoingamuhfuhkkinthang #yachtybynaturefloatingcookout.”
magic johnson and samuel l jackson relax on a yacht in italy 01
magic johnson and samuel l jackson relax on a yacht in italy 02
magic johnson and samuel l jackson relax on a yacht in italy 03
magic johnson and samuel l jackson relax on a yacht in italy 04
magic johnson and samuel l jackson relax on a yacht in italy 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Cookie Johnson, LaTanya Richardson, Magic Johnson, Samuel L. Jackson

