Ariana Grande Performs 'Titanic' Soundtrack & Sounds Just Like Celine Dion - Watch Now!

Ariana Grande just recreated the soundtrack to Titanic and it was incredible!

The 25-year-old singer teamed up with James Corden to tell the story of Titanic through popular songs.

The duo performed 13 songs on 9 sets in only one take!

Among the songs, Ariana and James sang “Just Dance” by Lady Gaga, “Steal My Girl” by One Direction and “Bye Bye Bye” by NSYNC.

Ariana capped off the performance by singing Celine Dion‘s “My Heart Will Go On” and she sounded so much like her!

Check out Ariana and James‘ entire performance below…