Tue, 14 August 2018 at 2:58 pm

Tessa Thompson & Justin Theroux to Voice 'Lady & the Tramp' Disney's Remake!

Tessa Thompson is going to be lending her voice to Lady, with Justin Theroux as the Tramp, in Disney’s upcoming Lady & the Tramp remake, the Hollywood Reporter has shared.

The other stars taking part in the movie include Ashley Jensen as play Scottish Terrier Jackie, Benedict Wong as English bulldog Bull, and Kiersey Clemons, who will be playing the human character of Darling, who owns Lady.

The movie is expected to debut on Disney’s digital streaming service, which will launch in 2019.

Stay tuned as more casting is announced.
