Anna Camp & Angela Sarafyan Buddy Up at Ted Baker London Launch Party!

Anna Camp and Angela Sarafyan kick their legs up for a fun pose while attending the Ted Baker London A/W ’18 launch event held at Petit Ermitage on Wednesday (August 15) in Hollywood.

The 35-year-old Pitch Perfect star and the 35-year-old Westworld star were joined at the event by pregnant Amber Stevens West, Laura Marano, Kendrick Sampson, Alexandra Park and Angela‘s brother Karbis Sarafyan.

Amber is expecting her first child with her husband Andrew J. West.

“Running into this boss like 💋@angelasarafyan.. we miss u @jonesyandblue 💙@ted_baker,” Anna captioned with her Instagram post. “You guys! Had the loveliest time @ted_baker tonight! 🌸🌼🌺🌸🌼#tedbakeraw18 #partner”