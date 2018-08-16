Mary J. Blige to Star in 'Scream' TV Reboot on MTV!

Mary J. Blige is joining the cast of the Scream television reboot returning to MTV!

The 47-year-old entertainer and actress is set to play the role of Sherry Elliot, the mother of RJ Cyler‘s character on the MTV show, THR reports.

This is Mary‘s first acting role since her Oscar-nominated work in Mudbound.

Keke Palmer, Tyler Posey, Tyga, Giorgia Whigham, and more also star in the new show, which will debut sometime this year on MTV.

Stay tuned as we find out more details!