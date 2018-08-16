Top Stories
Celebrities React to Aretha Franklin's Death - Read the Tweets

Shia LaBeouf Puts His Shirtless, Tattooed Body on Display on Set

Reality Star Lyric McHenry's Family Releases Statement After Her Tragic Death at Age 26

Thu, 16 August 2018 at 3:47 pm

Rose Byrne Opens Up About Parenting: 'It's So Challenging'

Rose Byrne is opening up about the challenges of being a parent.

The 39-year-old Australian actress has two children, Rocco and Rafa, with actor Bobby Cannavale. This past November, Rose gave birth to their second child, with whom she was pregnant with while filming Juliet, Naked.

“It’s so challenging. Everything. From breastfeeding to having a newborn to trying to get a baby to sleep. It’s so overwhelming,” Rose told Yahoo Lifestyle. “I very grateful to have two healthy kids. I had a wonderful woman named Esther Santana at the beginning who taught me so much. My mother taught me so much, she came over and helped me. You really lean on people who’ve done it before. I did.”

Pictured: Rose joining her co-star Chris O’Dowd and director Jesse Peretz at their Juliet, Naked panel at the Build Studio on Wednesday (August 15) in New York City.

That same evening, Chris made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers to talk about playing a gangster on Get Shorty, and working with Rose and Ethan Hawke in Juliet, Naked.


Rose Byrne, Chris O’Dowd & Jesse Peretz Chat “Juliet, Naked”

FYI: Rose is wearing a Rochas dress, Chloe Gosselin heels and Jessica Biales jewelry.

Click inside to watch Chris O’Dowd’s appearance on Late Night…


Chris O’Dowd Shows Off His Ray Romano Impression
