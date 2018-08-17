Top Stories
Ben Affleck Grabs Dinner With 'Playboy' Model Shauna Sexton!

Listen to Ariana Grande's New Album 'Sweetener' Right Now!

Sophie Turner Explains Why She's Crying in These Photos

Fri, 17 August 2018 at 5:14 pm

Charlize Theron Sports Striped Bikini Bottoms at Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas!

Charlize Theron Sports Striped Bikini Bottoms at Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas!

Charlize Theron splashes around in her swimsuit while on vacation with her family!

The 43-year-old Tully actress stayed shaded beneath her floppy hat at the Atlantis Bahamas resort on Friday (August 17) in the Bahamas.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Charlize Theron

She showed off her toned figure in black and white striped bikini bottoms with a long-sleeve black top, an assortment of jewelry, and oversized sunglasses.

Charlize was joined by her mom Gerda, her 6-year-old son Jackson, and her daughter August, whom she adopted in July 2015 (not pictured).

The happy family hit the the beach and relaxed on the scenic Lazy River Ride.

Charlize will voice Morticia Addams in The Addams Family, set to hit theaters on October 18, 2019. You can also catch her in the comedy Flarsky on June 7, 2019.

10+ pictures inside of Charlize Theron sporting striped bikini bottoms…

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Bikini, Charlize Theron

