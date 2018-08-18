Sat, 18 August 2018 at 2:52 pm
VMAs Might Beef Up Security for Nicki Minaj & Here's Why...
- There might be increased security at the VMAs this year due to Nicki Minaj and there’s a specific reason why – TMZ
- This YouTube star ended up in the hospital on Friday – Just Jared Jr
- There’s a new movie on Netflix that you need to watch – Lainey Gossip
- Mama June‘s getaway was invaded by her ex – TooFab
- Dismal news for Kevin Spacey‘s movie – The Hollywood Reporter
- French Congolese multiplatinum music producer, Indiigo, just released his first song with NY artist Nyemiah Supreme. Uptempo and heavy drum based, Payola Nyemiah talks about the bribery goings-on in the music industry. Indiigo collaborated with German denim expert and artist Anna Weber for a fun and creative music video. Check it out below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Newsies, Nicki Minaj
Sponsored Links by ZergNet