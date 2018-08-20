Best New Artist Nominees Chloe x Halle Go Sheer For MTV VMAs 2018

Chloe x Halle show off their stunning sheer gowns at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Monday (August 20) in New York City.

The Grown-ish stars and singing sisters hit the pink carpet in eye catching Iris Van Herper gowns.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chloe x Halle

Chloe x Halle are up for two awards tonight – Push Artist of the Year, as well as Best New Artist. Did you vote for them?

Make sure to watch the VMAs, airing TONIGHT at 9/8c on MTV!

15+ pictures inside of Chloe x Halle…