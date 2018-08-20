MTV VMAs 2018 – Complete Winners List Revealed!

All of the awards have been handed out at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards and we have the full list of winners right here!

There was no artist that swept the show and instead, MTV handed out awards to many different artists throughout the night.

Camila Cabello went home with two of the biggest awards of the night – Artist of the Year and Video of the Year for “Havana.”

Cardi B went home with two awards and some of the other winners included Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Childish Gambino, and the late Avicii.

Click inside for the full list of winners for the MTV VMAs…

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana” – WINNER

The Carters – “APES**T”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

Bruno Mars

Camila Cabello – WINNER

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

SONG OF THE YEAR

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Dua Lipa – “New Rules”

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – “rockstar” – WINNER

BEST NEW ARTIST

Bazzi –

Cardi B – WINNER

Chloe x Halle

Hayley Kiyoko

Lil Pump

Lil Uzi Vert

BEST COLLABORATION

Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line – “Meant to Be”

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”

The Carters – “APES**T”

Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero” – WINNER

Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255”

N.E.R.D & Rihanna – “Lemon”

PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR

JULY 2018 – Chloe x Halle

JUNE 2018 – Sigrid

MAY 2018 – Lil Xan

APRIL 2018 – Hayley Kiyoko – WINNER

MARCH 2018 – Jessie Reyez

FEBRUARY 2018 – Tee Grizzley

JANUARY 2018 – Bishop Briggs

DECEMBER 2017 – Grace VanderWaal

NOVEMBER 2017 – Why Don’t We

OCTOBER 2017 – PRETTYMUCH

SEPTEMBER 2017 – SZA

AUGUST 2017 – Kacy Hill

JULY 2017 – Khalid

JUNE 2017 – Kyle

MAY 2017 – Noah Cyrus

BEST POP

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry” – WINNER

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana”

Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry”

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

P!nk – “What About Us”

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”

BEST HIP HOP

Cardi B ft. 21 Savage – “Bartier Cardi”

The Carters – “APES**T”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

J. Cole – “ATM”

Migos ft. Drake – “Walk It Talk It”

Nicki Minaj – “Chun-Li” – WINNER

BEST LATIN

Daddy Yankee – “Dura”

J Balvin, Willy William – “Mi Gente” – WINNER

Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero”

Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato – “Échame La Culpa”

Maluma – “Felices los 4”

Shakira ft. Maluma – “Chantaje”

BEST DANCE

Avicii ft. Rita Ora – “Lonely Together” – WINNER

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – “One Kiss”

The Chainsmokers – “Everybody Hates Me”

David Guetta & Sia – “Flames”

Marshmello ft. Khalid – “Silence”

Zedd & Liam Payne – “Get Low (Street Video)”

BEST ROCK

Fall Out Boy – “Champion”

Foo Fighters – “The Sky Is A Neighborhood”

Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes” – WINNER

Linkin Park – “One More Light”

Panic! At The Disco – “Say Amen (Saturday Night)”

Thirty Seconds to Mars – “Walk On Water”

VIDEO WITH A MESSAGE

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – WINNER

Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges – “Liberated”

Drake – ‘God’s Plan”

Janelle Monáe – “PYNK”

Jessie Reyez – “Gatekeeper”

Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Alessia Cara – “Growing Pains” – Cinematography by Pau Castejón

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry” – inematography by Scott Cunningham

The Carters – “APES**T” – Cinematography by Benoit Debie

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – Cinematography by Larkin Seiple – WINNER

Eminem ft. Ed Sheeran – “River” – Cinematography by Frank Mobilio & Patrick Meller

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood” – Cinematography by Jonathan Sela

BEST DIRECTION

The Carters – “APES**T” – Directed by Ricky Saix

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – Directed by Hiro Murai – WINNER

Drake – “God’s Plan” – Directed by Karena Evans

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect” – Directed by Jason Koenig

Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton – “Say Something” – Directed by Arturo Perez Jr.

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood” – Directed by Jay Martin

BEST ART DIRECTION

The Carters – “APES**T” – Art Direction by Jan Houlevigue – WINNER

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – Art Direction by Jason Kisvarday

J. Cole – “ATM” – Art Direction by Miles Mullin

Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel” – Art Direction by Pepper Nguyen

SZA – “The Weekend” – Art Direction by SZA and Solange

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do” – Art Direction by Brett Hess

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry” – Visual Effects by Vidal and Loris Paillier for Buf

Avicii ft. Rita Ora – “Lonely Together” – Visual Effects by KPP

Eminem ft. Beyoncé – “Walk On Water” – Visual Effects Supervisor Rich Lee for Drive Studios

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All The Stars” – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier for BUF Paris – WINNER

Maroon 5 – “Wait” – Visual Effects by TIMBER

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do” – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Choreography by Phil Tayag & Bruno Mars

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana” – Choreography by Calvit Hodge and Sara Bivens

The Carters – “APES**T” –Choreography by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and Jaquel Knight

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – Choreography by Sherrie Silver – WINNER

Dua Lipa – “IDGAF” – Choreography by Marion Motin

Justin Timberlake – “Filthy” – Choreography by Marty Kudelka, AJ Harpold, Tracy Phillips, and Ivan Koumaev

BEST EDITING

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” Editing by Jacquelyn London

The Carters – “APES**T” – Taylor Ward and Sam Ostrove

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – Editing by Ernie Gilbert

Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel” – Editing by Deji Laray

N.E.R.D & Rihanna – “Lemon” – Editing by Taylor Ward – WINNER

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do” – Editing by Chancler Haynes for Cosmo

SONG OF THE SUMMER

Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin – “I Like It” – WINNER

DJ Khaled (featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper and Quavo) – “No Brainer”

Drake – “In My Feelings”

Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa – “One Kiss”

Juice Wrld – “Lucid Dreams”

Ella Mai – “Boo’d Up”

Post Malone – “Better Now”

Maroon 5 (featuring Cardi B) – “Girls Like You”