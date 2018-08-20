Panic! at the Disco Slays 'High Hopes' Performance at MTV VMAs 2018! (Video)

Panic! at the Disco takes the stage at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards!

The band, fronted by 31-year-old lead vocalist Brendon Urie, commanded the crowd with a stellar performance of “High Hopes” at Radio City Music Hall on Monday (August 20) in New York City.

Brendon donned a black and gold floral suit as he opened the song on a rotating platform that descended into the crowd.

He greeted various audience members as he made his way to the stage, putting his suave dance moves and vocal range on display. Shawn Mendes and Millie Bobby Brown were spotted jamming out from their seats!

Panic is nominated for Best Rock Video tonight for “Say Amen (Saturday Night).”

Watch below!

15+ pictures inside of Panic! at the Disco performing at the MTV VMAs…