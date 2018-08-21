Craig Zadan Dead - Oscar-Winning Producer Dies at 69

Craig Zadan, the Oscar-winning producer of Chicago, has died at the age of 69.

The prolific producer passed away due to complications following shoulder replacement surgery, his friend, NBC chairman Robert Greenblatt, said in a statement.

Craig and his producing partner Neil Meron also produced the Hairspray movie musical, the Oscars telecasts in 2014 and 2015, as well as NBC’s live productions of The Sound of Music, Peter Pan, The Wiz, Hairspray, and Jesus Christ Superstar.

“It is with profound sadness that I am announcing the passing of my dear friend and colleague Craig Zadan, who died of complications following shoulder replacement surgery, said Robert Greenblatt, NBC Entertainment Chairman (via Deadline). “On behalf of his life partner, Elwood Hopkins, and his producing partner, Neil Meron, we are stunned that the man behind so many incredible film, theatre, and television productions — several of them joyous musicals — was taken away so suddenly. Craig’s distinguished career as a passionate and consummate producer is eclipsed only by his genuine love for the thousands of actors, directors, writers, musicians, designers, and technicians he worked with over the years. His absence will be felt in our hearts and throughout our business.”

We send our thoughts and condolences to Craig‘s loved ones during this difficult time.