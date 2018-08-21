Top Stories
Tue, 21 August 2018 at 1:48 pm

Darren Criss, Edgar Ramirez & More Hit Carpet at Emmy's Performers Peer Group Celebration!

Darren Criss, Edgar Ramirez & More Hit Carpet at Emmy's Performers Peer Group Celebration!

Darren Criss and Edgar Ramirez happily hit the red carpet together while attending the Television Academy’s Emmy’s Performers Peer Group Celebration held at the NeueHouse Hollywood on Monday (August 20) in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old actor and Edgar, 41, were joined at the event by their Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story co-star Finn Wittrock, Seven SecondsRegina King, Bryan Cranston, Grey’s Anatomy‘s Sarah Drew, American Horror Story‘s Adina Porter and Naomi Grossman, Barry‘s Louie Anderson and Henry Winkler, and Alyson Hannigan with her husband Alexis Denisof.

Also in attendance in support of RuPaul’s Drag Race were Carson Kressley, as well as Season 10 contestants Asia O’Hara, Kameron Michaels, Aquaria and Eureka O’Hara.

Be sure to tune into the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards, which are set to air live coast-to-coast on NBC on Monday (September 17). Saturday Night Live‘s Michael Che and Colin Jost will serve as co-hosts this year!
