Madonna Issues Response to Backlash Over Aretha Franklin Tribute at VMAs 2018

MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Is Blac Chyna Back Together with Her Famous Ex?

Tue, 21 August 2018 at 3:48 pm

Lamar Odom Had 12 Strokes & 6 Heart Attacks During 2015 Coma

  • Lamar Odom reveals that he suffered 12 strokes and 6 heart attacks while he was in a coma – TMZ
  • Shawn Mendes thought everyone knew this big rumor was true… - Just Jared Jr
  • Robert Pattinson had a day out with pals – Lainey Gossip
  • Why was Stormy Daniels‘ lawyer at the VMAs? – DListed
  • Sarah Palin makes an appearance in Teen Mom OG promo – TooFab
  • Donald Trump‘s new statement is gaining attention – Towleroad
  • Why did Halsey boycott the VMAs? – J-14
JJ Links Around The Web

  • Nicki Minaj says she is the new Harriet Tubman - TMZ
  • Here's how Sabrina Carpenter manages an acting and singing career - Just Jared Jr
  • Chris Hemsworth isn't thrilled about this Marvel movie - TooFab
  • Josie Totah just revealed she is transgender - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lana Condor and Noah Centineo's first meeting isn't what you expect - Just Jared Jr