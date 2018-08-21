Top Stories
Normani Thanks Nicki Minaj for Defending Her After Tiffany Haddish's Fifth Harmony Shade

Normani Thanks Nicki Minaj for Defending Her After Tiffany Haddish's Fifth Harmony Shade

MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

MTV VMAs 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Is Blac Chyna Back Together with Her Famous Ex?

Is Blac Chyna Back Together with Her Famous Ex?

Tue, 21 August 2018 at 11:46 am

Liam Payne, Hayley Kiyoko & Madison Beer Celebrate VMA's at Republic Records After-Party!

Liam Payne, Hayley Kiyoko & Madison Beer Celebrate VMA's at Republic Records After-Party!

Liam Payne gives photographers a smolder while hitting the carpet at the 2018 MTV VMA’s Republic Records After-Party held at Catch on Monday evening (August 20) in New York City.

The 24-year-old “Familiar” hit-maker was joined at the event by Hayley Kiyoko, Madison Beer, Jessie Reyez, Olivia O’Brien, Dascha Polanco, and Victor Cruz and his girlfriend Karrueche Tran.

During the ceremony, Hayley won the first ever MTV VMAs Push Artist of the Year award over a slew of other talented artists, including Chloe x Halle, Khalid, Sigrid, SZA, Grace VanderWaal, and Why Don’t We.

“This validates any queer woman of color, that you can follow your dreams. And I love my fans. My fans gave this to us. We did it, 20GayTeen!” Hayley expressed out from the red carpet.
Just Jared on Facebook
liam payne hayley kiyoko madison beer celebrate vmas at republic records after party 01
liam payne hayley kiyoko madison beer celebrate vmas at republic records after party 02
liam payne hayley kiyoko madison beer celebrate vmas at republic records after party 03
liam payne hayley kiyoko madison beer celebrate vmas at republic records after party 04
liam payne hayley kiyoko madison beer celebrate vmas at republic records after party 05
liam payne hayley kiyoko madison beer celebrate vmas at republic records after party 06
liam payne hayley kiyoko madison beer celebrate vmas at republic records after party 07
liam payne hayley kiyoko madison beer celebrate vmas at republic records after party 08
liam payne hayley kiyoko madison beer celebrate vmas at republic records after party 09
liam payne hayley kiyoko madison beer celebrate vmas at republic records after party 10
liam payne hayley kiyoko madison beer celebrate vmas at republic records after party 11
liam payne hayley kiyoko madison beer celebrate vmas at republic records after party 12
liam payne hayley kiyoko madison beer celebrate vmas at republic records after party 13
liam payne hayley kiyoko madison beer celebrate vmas at republic records after party 14
liam payne hayley kiyoko madison beer celebrate vmas at republic records after party 15
liam payne hayley kiyoko madison beer celebrate vmas at republic records after party 16
liam payne hayley kiyoko madison beer celebrate vmas at republic records after party 17
liam payne hayley kiyoko madison beer celebrate vmas at republic records after party 18
liam payne hayley kiyoko madison beer celebrate vmas at republic records after party 19
liam payne hayley kiyoko madison beer celebrate vmas at republic records after party 20
liam payne hayley kiyoko madison beer celebrate vmas at republic records after party 21

Credit: Brian Ach; Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 MTV VMAs, Dascha Polanco, Hayley Kiyoko, Jessie Reyez, Karrueche Tran, Liam Payne, Madison Beer, MTV VMAs, Olivia O'Brien, Victor Cruz

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Nicki Minaj says she is the new Harriet Tubman - TMZ
  • Here's how Sabrina Carpenter manages an acting and singing career - Just Jared Jr
  • Chris Hemsworth isn't thrilled about this Marvel movie - TooFab
  • Josie Totah just revealed she is transgender - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lana Condor and Noah Centineo's first meeting isn't what you expect - Just Jared Jr