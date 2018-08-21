Liam Payne, Hayley Kiyoko & Madison Beer Celebrate VMA's at Republic Records After-Party!

Liam Payne gives photographers a smolder while hitting the carpet at the 2018 MTV VMA’s Republic Records After-Party held at Catch on Monday evening (August 20) in New York City.

The 24-year-old “Familiar” hit-maker was joined at the event by Hayley Kiyoko, Madison Beer, Jessie Reyez, Olivia O’Brien, Dascha Polanco, and Victor Cruz and his girlfriend Karrueche Tran.

During the ceremony, Hayley won the first ever MTV VMAs Push Artist of the Year award over a slew of other talented artists, including Chloe x Halle, Khalid, Sigrid, SZA, Grace VanderWaal, and Why Don’t We.

“This validates any queer woman of color, that you can follow your dreams. And I love my fans. My fans gave this to us. We did it, 20GayTeen!” Hayley expressed out from the red carpet.