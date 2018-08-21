Robin Thicke & April Love Geary Expecting Second Child Together!

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary are going to be parents again!

The 41-year-old singer and the 23-year-old model announced on Instagram on Tuesday (August 21) that they are expecting their second child together.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Robin Thicke

April announced the exciting announcement by posting a video of the couple’s daughter 6-month-old Mia playing with an ultrasound photo.

“Well someone is going to be a big sister next year!” April captioned the below video. “We’re so excited to share with y’all that I’m expecting again! 😇 We find out Saturday if it’s a boy or a girl! What do you guys think it’s going to be? Forgot to mention the due date is Robins birthday! 😝”

Robin is also dad to Julian, 8, with ex-wife Paula Patton.



Congrats to the growing family!