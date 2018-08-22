'To All The Boys' Actor Israel Broussard Apologizes for Past 'Insensitive' Tweets

Israel Broussard is apologizing for some of his old resurfaced tweets.

The 24-year-old actor – who stars in the new Netflix movie To All The Boys I’ve Ever Loved - took to Twitter on Tuesday night (August 21) to apologize for his “insensitive” actions on social media.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Israel Broussard

“I am deeply sorry for my inappropriate and insensitive words and likes on social media. I take full responsibility for my actions and I sincerely apologize. This has been a pivotal life lesson for me. I am dedicated to becoming a more informed and educated version of myself. – Israel,” Israel tweeted.

Some of the controversial tweets Israel posted involved calling the Black Lives Matter movement a “Division” while he also liked posts saying that the Sandy Hook massacre was “staged” to “traumatize” and “disarm the public.”