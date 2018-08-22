'To All The Boys' Actor Israel Broussard Apologizes for Past 'Insensitive' Tweets
Israel Broussard is apologizing for some of his old resurfaced tweets.
The 24-year-old actor – who stars in the new Netflix movie To All The Boys I’ve Ever Loved - took to Twitter on Tuesday night (August 21) to apologize for his “insensitive” actions on social media.
“I am deeply sorry for my inappropriate and insensitive words and likes on social media. I take full responsibility for my actions and I sincerely apologize. This has been a pivotal life lesson for me. I am dedicated to becoming a more informed and educated version of myself. – Israel,” Israel tweeted.
Some of the controversial tweets Israel posted involved calling the Black Lives Matter movement a “Division” while he also liked posts saying that the Sandy Hook massacre was “staged” to “traumatize” and “disarm the public.”
— Israel Broussard (@israelbroussard) August 22, 2018