Anthony Anderson & Tracee Ellis Ross Join 'Black-ish' Cast at 100th Episode Celebration!

The cast of Black-ish is ringing in a major milestone!

Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, and their co-stars celebrated the taping of the 100th episode with a cake-cutting ceremony on set at The Walt Disney Studios on Thursday (August 23) in Los Angeles.

Deon Cole, Miles Brown, Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Marsai Martin, Laurence Fishburne, Jenifer Lewis, Peter Mackenzie, and Jeff Meacham were all in attendance.

“This all started as a dream and dreams do come true!” Anthony captioned the Instagram slideshow below. “Thank you to my entire cast and crew! This could not have happened without you! 100 episodes down 100 more to go!Thank you @disney @abcnetwork @kenyabarris love you brother! #godisgood #justakidfromcompton #blackish.”

The 100th episode will air later this season. Season five of Black-ish premieres on October 16!