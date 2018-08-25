Top Stories
Scott Eastwood Tells 9 NSFW Confessions About His Sex Life

Scott Eastwood Tells 9 NSFW Confessions About His Sex Life

See What Post Malone Did After His Plane Landing Scare!

See What Post Malone Did After His Plane Landing Scare!

Sat, 25 August 2018 at 10:52 am

John Legend Joins the Temptations' Otis Williams at 'Ain't Too Proud' Opening in L.A.

John Legend Joins the Temptations' Otis Williams at 'Ain't Too Proud' Opening in L.A.

John Legend walks the red carpet with original Temptations member Otis Williams at the opening night performance of the Broadway-bound musical Ain’t Too Proud on Friday night (August 24) at Center Theatre Group’s Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles.

The new musical follows the life and times of The Temptations and it’s set to open next year at the historic Imperial Theatre on Broadway. Los Angeles audiences can see the show now through September 30 and it’s one you won’t want to miss!

Other celebs in the star-studded crowd included Berry Gordy and The SupremesMary Wilson, who are both featured in the musical, as well as Lena Waithe, Danielle Brooks, Billy Crystal, Lily Tomlin, Corey Hawkins, Debbie Allen, Glee‘s Amber Riley, Young Sheldon‘s Iain Armitage, The Real‘s Loni Love, theatre actress Stephanie Styles, comedian Ali Wong, GLOW‘s Sydelle Noel, American Housewife‘s Carly Hughes, Transparent‘s Trace Lysette, Tina Knowles Lawson with her husband Richard Lawson, and Major CrimesJon Tenney with his wife, producer Leslie Urdang.

Cast members Derrick Baskin, Jeremy Pope, Jawan M. Jackson, and Ephraim Sykes all walked the carpet following the performance!
Just Jared on Facebook
john legend otis williams aint too proud opening 01
john legend otis williams aint too proud opening 02
john legend otis williams aint too proud opening 03
john legend otis williams aint too proud opening 04
john legend otis williams aint too proud opening 05
john legend otis williams aint too proud opening 06
john legend otis williams aint too proud opening 07
john legend otis williams aint too proud opening 08
john legend otis williams aint too proud opening 09
john legend otis williams aint too proud opening 10
john legend otis williams aint too proud opening 11
john legend otis williams aint too proud opening 12
john legend otis williams aint too proud opening 13
john legend otis williams aint too proud opening 14
john legend otis williams aint too proud opening 15
john legend otis williams aint too proud opening 16
john legend otis williams aint too proud opening 17
john legend otis williams aint too proud opening 18
john legend otis williams aint too proud opening 19
john legend otis williams aint too proud opening 20
john legend otis williams aint too proud opening 21
john legend otis williams aint too proud opening 22
john legend otis williams aint too proud opening 23
john legend otis williams aint too proud opening 24
john legend otis williams aint too proud opening 25
john legend otis williams aint too proud opening 26
john legend otis williams aint too proud opening 27
john legend otis williams aint too proud opening 28
john legend otis williams aint too proud opening 29
john legend otis williams aint too proud opening 30
john legend otis williams aint too proud opening 31
john legend otis williams aint too proud opening 32
john legend otis williams aint too proud opening 33
john legend otis williams aint too proud opening 34
john legend otis williams aint too proud opening 35
john legend otis williams aint too proud opening 36
john legend otis williams aint too proud opening 37
john legend otis williams aint too proud opening 38
john legend otis williams aint too proud opening 39
john legend otis williams aint too proud opening 40
john legend otis williams aint too proud opening 41
john legend otis williams aint too proud opening 42
john legend otis williams aint too proud opening 43
john legend otis williams aint too proud opening 44
john legend otis williams aint too proud opening 45
john legend otis williams aint too proud opening 46
john legend otis williams aint too proud opening 47
john legend otis williams aint too proud opening 48
john legend otis williams aint too proud opening 49
john legend otis williams aint too proud opening 50
john legend otis williams aint too proud opening 51
john legend otis williams aint too proud opening 52
john legend otis williams aint too proud opening 53
john legend otis williams aint too proud opening 54
john legend otis williams aint too proud opening 55

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ali Wong, Amber Riley, Berry Gordy, Billy Crystal, Broadway, Carly Hughes, Corey Hawkins, Danielle Brooks, Debbie Allen, Derrick Baskin, Ephraim Sykes, Iain Armitage, Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Pope, John Legend, Jon Tenney, Lena Waithe, Lily Tomlin, Loni Love, Mary Wilson, Otis Williams, Stephanie Styles, Sydelle Noel, Tina Knowles, Trace Lysette

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lauren Conrad explains why she's not returning to The Hills - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez filmed a music video with Cardi B - Just Jared Jr
  • Drake Bell is reacting to Josh Peck's baby news - TooFab
  • Star Wars: Episode IX has a new cast member - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Emily Osmet shared some sad news about a Young & Hungry movie - Just Jared Jr