Fan Crashes the Stage & Runs After Beyonce & Jay-Z During Concert in Atlanta!

Beyonce and Jay-Z encountered an unexpected visitor on the stage during their On The Run II Tour stop on Saturday night (August 25) in Atlanta, Georgia.

During their performance, the superstar couple were exiting the stage when a man somehow climbed on stage and ran after the two during their show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The backup dancers quickly began running over to stop the man, which fans documented on social media. Security quickly grabbed him and prevented him from getting backstage.

“Thank you to all the fans for your concern. They are fine and looking forward to the show tomorrow,” Beyonce‘s publicist wrote on her Instagram following the show.