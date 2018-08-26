Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian Bares Her Fit Body in Mexico!

Kourtney Kardashian Bares Her Fit Body in Mexico!

NBA Player Nick Young Arrested During a Traffic Stop

NBA Player Nick Young Arrested During a Traffic Stop

Sun, 26 August 2018 at 3:12 am

Josh Brolin & Pregnant Wife Kathryn Boyd Hold Hands in Malibu

Josh Brolin & Pregnant Wife Kathryn Boyd Hold Hands in Malibu

Josh Brolin and Kathryn Boyd hold hands while they step out with friends on Saturday afternoon (August 25) in Malibu, Calif.

The 50-year-old actor kept things cool in a navy T-shirt and shorts while his 30-year-old wife dressed her major baby bump in a tan dress covered with a brown floral-print for their outing.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Josh Brolin

Last weekend, Josh and Kathryn were spotted enjoying a day at the beach with a whole bunch of their friends.

Back in May, the couple announced that they are expecting a baby girl!
Just Jared on Facebook
josh brolin pregnant wife kathryn boyd hold hands in malibu 01
josh brolin pregnant wife kathryn boyd hold hands in malibu 02
josh brolin pregnant wife kathryn boyd hold hands in malibu 03
josh brolin pregnant wife kathryn boyd hold hands in malibu 04
josh brolin pregnant wife kathryn boyd hold hands in malibu 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Josh Brolin, Kathryn Boyd, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The LAPD are investigating a break-in at Wiz Khalifa's house - TMZ
  • Garrett Clayton just shared his first photo with his boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • The new James Bond movie has lost its Oscar-winning director - TooFab
  • Production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been halted - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Avan Jogia just shaved all of his hair off - Just Jared Jr