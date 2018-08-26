Josh Brolin & Pregnant Wife Kathryn Boyd Hold Hands in Malibu
Josh Brolin and Kathryn Boyd hold hands while they step out with friends on Saturday afternoon (August 25) in Malibu, Calif.
The 50-year-old actor kept things cool in a navy T-shirt and shorts while his 30-year-old wife dressed her major baby bump in a tan dress covered with a brown floral-print for their outing.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Josh Brolin
Last weekend, Josh and Kathryn were spotted enjoying a day at the beach with a whole bunch of their friends.
Back in May, the couple announced that they are expecting a baby girl!