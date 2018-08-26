'The Goldbergs' Actor Jackson Odell's Cause of Death Revealed (Report)

Jackson Odell‘s cause of death has reportedly been revealed.

The actor and songwriter, who was known for his work as Ari Caldwell on ABC’s The Goldbergs, reportedly passed away from a cocaine and heroin overdose, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has reported (via The Blast).

The coroner’s report stated that Jackson had “acute heroin and cocaine toxicity” and the cause of death was an accident.

Jackson passed away in June at a sober living facility in Tarzana, Calif. He was just a month shy of his 21st birthday.

His family later released a statement on his tragic death.

Our continued thoughts are with Jackson‘s loved ones.