Eddie Murphy Confirms He's Expecting His 10th Child!

Eddie Murphy and his longtime girlfriend Paige Butcher are expecting a baby!

The 57-year-old actor and the 39-year-old actress confirmed the news after Paige was spotted with a baby bump while out and about last week.

The couple, who have been dating since 2012, are set to welcome their new addition in December.

Eddie and Paige are already parents to a two-year-old daughter named Izzy.

This will be the 10th child for Eddie, who is dad to eight other children, his oldest being his 29-year-old son Eric.

Congratulations Eddie and Paige!