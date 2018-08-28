Top Stories
Kim Kardashian's New Necklace Looks Like It's Implanted Inside Her Skin - See It Here!

Kim Kardashian's New Necklace Looks Like It's Implanted Inside Her Skin - See It Here!

Tennis Star Novak Djokovic Runs Shirtless in His Speedo Ahead of US Open!

Tennis Star Novak Djokovic Runs Shirtless in His Speedo Ahead of US Open!

There's a New Development in Angelina Jolie &amp; Brad Pitt's Divorce Case - Read the Statement

There's a New Development in Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Divorce Case - Read the Statement

Tue, 28 August 2018 at 12:24 am

Eddie Murphy Confirms He's Expecting His 10th Child!

Eddie Murphy Confirms He's Expecting His 10th Child!

Eddie Murphy and his longtime girlfriend Paige Butcher are expecting a baby!

The 57-year-old actor and the 39-year-old actress confirmed the news after Paige was spotted with a baby bump while out and about last week.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Eddie Murphy

The couple, who have been dating since 2012, are set to welcome their new addition in December.

Eddie and Paige are already parents to a two-year-old daughter named Izzy.

This will be the 10th child for Eddie, who is dad to eight other children, his oldest being his 29-year-old son Eric.

Congratulations Eddie and Paige!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Eddie Murphy, Paige Butcher

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The LAPD are investigating a break-in at Wiz Khalifa's house - TMZ
  • Garrett Clayton just shared his first photo with his boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • The new James Bond movie has lost its Oscar-winning director - TooFab
  • Production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been halted - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Avan Jogia just shaved all of his hair off - Just Jared Jr