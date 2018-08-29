Lady Gaga Visits The Louvre With Boyfriend Christian Carino & Her Mom!

Lady Gaga is spending time at the museum!

The 32-year-old Artpop superstar went to visit the Louvre on Wednesday evening (August 29) alongside her mother Cynthia and her boyfriend Christian Carino in Paris, France.

Gaga was spotted rocking a fierce metallic ensemble one day before (August 28) while arriving at Paris’ Photo Studio. She was also seen holding hands with Christian while heading to dinner on Monday (August 27).

Gaga is spending a few days in Paris before making her way to Venice. On August 31, her film with Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born, will debut at the 2018 Venice Film Festival!