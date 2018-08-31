Top Stories
Ariana Grande Performs 'Natural Woman' at Aretha Franklin's Funeral - Watch

Aretha Franklin Funeral in Detroit - Watch the Live Stream

Glee's Kevin McHale Shows Off Incredible Body Transformation

Fri, 31 August 2018 at 3:02 pm

Jude Law Reveals How It Feels To Go Back To Hogwarts in New 'Fantastics Beasts' Featurette

A brand new featurette from Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is here and it’s taking us back to Hogwarts!

In the new visual, author JK Rowling, Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law open up about going back to the wizardry academy in the upcoming film, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

“It’s slightly an odd, out of body experience,” Jude, who plays Albus Dumbledore says. “Because I’ve watched with everyone else…those classes…so to be in it, you’re in there doing it but then you look back as yourself and realize how special it was.”

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald hits theaters in November.


‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’
