Tiffany Haddish Shows Off Hot Bikini Body on Greece Vacation!

Tiffany Haddish is enjoying some fun at sea!

The 38-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday (August 31) to share a couple of photos of herself posing on top of a boat with a couple of her friends while vacationing in Santorini.

“Thank you @aprilmacie for the invite! Oh and Thank you @houseoftinks for making a cute swimsuit and kimono,” Tiffany captioned the below photos while rocking a rainbow bathing suit.

Tiffany‘s upcoming movie Night School with Kevin Hart hits theaters on September 28.

