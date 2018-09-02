Dakota Fanning & Gugu Mbatha-Raw Attend Women's Tales Photo Call

Dakota Fanning and Gugu Mbatha-Raw pose for photos while attending the Women’s Tales photo call held during the 2018 Venice Film Festival on Sunday (September 2) in Venice, Italy.

The actresses were joined by David Harbour, Alison Sudol, Sadie Sink, Kristine Froseth, Bel Powley, and Stacy Martin, as well as director Haifaa Al-Mansour.

The Women’s Tales are a series of female-directed shorts, presented by Miu Miu, that explore life through the female eye.

Dakota and Haifaa were the featured directors for their Women’s Tales short films. Dakota made her directorial debut with Hello Apartment, which premiered earlier this year during London Fashion Week. Haifaa debuted her short The Wedding Singer’s Daughter at the film festival. Check it out below!