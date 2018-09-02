Top Stories
Sun, 02 September 2018 at 12:49 pm

Lady Gaga & Boyfriend Christian Carino Depart Venice After Attending Film Festival

Lady Gaga & Boyfriend Christian Carino Depart Venice After Attending Film Festival

Lady Gaga holds onto her boyfriend Christian Carino‘s hand while leaving Hotel Cipriani on Sunday (September 2) in Venice, Italy.

The 32-year-old singer and actress was seen getting into a water taxi and heading to the airport to fly out of the city.

Gaga was in town for the 2018 Venice Film Festival, where her movie A Star Is Born had its world premiere. The film is getting some rave reviews and she is now a major frontrunner for the Best Actress prize at the Oscars.

10+ pictures inside of Lady Gaga leaving Venice…

Photos: SplashNewsOnline, BackGrid USA
